Some things I’ve noticed that Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s campaign seems to be ignoring:

— The First Amendment states, in part, that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

— The declaration of rights in the Pennsylvania Constitution states this regarding religious freedom: “No preference shall ever be given by law to any religious establishments or modes of worship.”

— Founding Father Thomas Jefferson wrote in a 1802 letter of his “sovereign reverence” for the fact that the American people “declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church & State.”

The government is not a church. Separation of church and state is absolutely vital. Should Mastriano associate himself with any particular church, that is his prerogative. But it is also imperative that the constituents of Pennsylvania, or any state, are assured that separation of church and state is maintained — as it was designed to be from the establishment of this country.

Virginia McCaskey

Ephrata Township