At the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster, we are committed to using our voices to demand that students in Pennsylvania — regardless of race, class, ability or primary language — can receive a quality public education.

We believe that the current way funding for public schools is distributed in our state is unjust, immoral and racist in practice. We Unitarian Universalists, who affirm the inherent worth and dignity of every person, therefore believe that we must eliminate the racial and economic disparity that exists in public education.

It is based on these values that the membership of Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster unanimously voted for a resolution to urge the state General Assembly to provide a fair, adequate and predictable funding system that does not discriminate.

Join us in demanding that our General Assembly fulfill the 2008 state law that defined adequate funding. Most school districts in Lancaster County would see an increase in funding.

We need fair funding so that every child is given the opportunity to reach their full potential and become the future compassionate leaders of our collective future.

The Rev. Israel Buffardi

Minister

Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster

Marianne Smith

Member

Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster