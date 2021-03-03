The theologian Reinhold Niebuhr asserted that hypocrisy is universal and endemic to the human condition, especially when it comes to politics.

While members of both political parties engage in hypocrisy, it seems to me that Terry Christopher, in his op-ed that appeared in the Feb. 24 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Defending character and decrying cancel culture”), has raised the bar of hypocrisy to impressive heights.

I am puzzled why Christopher, who is the chairman of the Lancaster Township Republican Committee and host of a conservative podcast, believes that he should be immune from public criticism after presenting a resolution to censure the most prominent active Republican politician in the commonwealth.

In his op-ed, Christopher condemns LNP | LancasterOnline and progressives whom he accuses of trying to demonize and cancel him. However, at the conclusion of his opinion, he celebrates unity among Lancaster County conservatives, as reflected in their cancellation of LNP | LancasterOnline subscriptions.

President Joe Biden’s nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, has apologized for her tweets, but it’s likely that her nomination will be “canceled” by offended Republican senators who gave a pass to or ignored former President Donald Trump’s tweets.

The hypocrisy of Christopher and other Republicans speaks loudly, in my view. Some conservatives use the term “snowflake” to describe progressives whom they consider to be overly emotional, easily offended and unable to deal with opposing opinion. It’s not clear why this term should not apply to them.

President Harry Truman had the following advice for people like Christopher: “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”

Gregory Hand

Leola