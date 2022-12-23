I wish it were Christmas every day. This season, everyone is a little nicer and happier. And we forgive other people for their mistakes.

But the trouble is that the minute Christmas is over, people forget how these days make a person feel. They’re more interested in after-holiday sales and returning their unwanted gifts.

During Christmas, we cook, have more patience and feel like giving.

Life is too short not to enjoy oneself. It takes more muscles to frown than to smile. It is not hard to be merry every day of the year.

When you have ordered flowers in church, how hard is it to brighten an older person’s day — someone who otherwise would not get something?

We are so involved with our own lives that we often forget other people are around. You could get sandwiches for homeless people. The EMTs and firefighter who might have to come to your home should all be thanked. There are also all of the service members who fight because some of us can’t.

Giving can make a person feel so good inside.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown