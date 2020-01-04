A huge thanks to the Lancaster chapter of the American Guild of Organists for its Dec. 27 “Christmas at the Organ” concert at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church. A beautiful church with a bold musical instrument provided the holiday season the added extension to raise voices in a hallowed place with many top musicians.
Kudos to Frank Dodd of the Lancaster chapter and your esteemed cadre of fine organists. Indeed, Lancaster is a town well represented musically. Success in 2020.
Terrence Downs
York