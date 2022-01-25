The once-loud hysteria, seemingly now abandoned, of an unrelenting crusade to “keep Christ in Christmas” is unforgettable.

Displaying willful, wanton buffoonery, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., posted an insensitive, repugnant Christmas photo on Twitter last month. It showed him posing with his family of seven, each of them holding a lethal weapon. The message was “Merry Christmas,” and it additionally asked for Santa to “please bring ammo.”

Equally abhorrent, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo, tweeted out her own Christmas photo with her four children, each holding a weapon.

We seem to be witnessing a mass psychosis that includes some dangerously disturbed members of Congress.

Our unchecked contagion of easy access to lethal weapons is also spreading to the world beyond. In Mexico, for instance, there is only a single location to buy a gun legally, and only about 50 gun permits are granted a year. However, with 70% to 90% of guns found at crime scenes in Mexico coming from the U.S., the Mexican government has filed a lawsuit against several U.S. gun companies.

A University of San Diego study found that 47% of licensed U.S. gun dealers would go out of business without Mexico’s demand for trafficked guns.

With what seems like madness — a sickness of hoplophilia, a fetishizing of lethal weaponry, infecting our country, and beyond — I struggle to be optimistic.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster