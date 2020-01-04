I cannot believe LNP thought the op-ed “A Trump sweatshirt and some thoughts on freedom” was the perfect commentary for Christmas Eve in our county.
From the flag-draped photo to the maudlin and sentimentalized description of the fight for the birth of our nation, the Charles Stouff piece was a self-righteous opinion that has nothing to do with the spirit of this holiday.
In this season when people seek to come closer to one another — to in fact seek out “peace on Earth” — why did this gentleman feel it was so important to express his political voice? There’s no question he has the freedom to wear his precious Trump sweatshirt, just as there’s no question people have the freedom to react to it.
What’s the problem? No, this isn’t a lament that people don’t understand what our forefathers fought for. This is an “in your face, the Democrats and the left-leaning media are opposed to my choice.” Where is your freedom of expression issue there? And where, pray God, is the spirit of this holiday in such an excessively self-righteous piece?
Let us please get back to the place we are desperately seeking, at least for one day of the year. Let’s have a guest op-ed that actually celebrates people of differing ideas finding common ground. Instead of “Hey buddy, I like your (Trump) sweatshirt because I am all about freedom,” how about an inspirational story in which we all stand under one umbrella together?
Linda Swanson
Lancaster