Is about time that someone expressed the truth about all the complaining.

Hurray for syndicated columnist Christine Flowers, whose column in the July 12 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Americans whining about US should count their blessings”) finally said everything I have been thinking/feeling for some time now.

As someone who grew up during the Great Depression and World War II, I’ve seen all the benefits this great country can offer — if we allow it to by voting and living by the Constitution and God’s laws.

I keep wondering why so many people around the world want so desperately to come to the United States if life here is so tragic.

Flowers doesn’t quite say this, but I will: If this country is so terrible, then feel free to move elsewhere, give us some peace and make room for someone who appreciates what we have to offer.

Miriam Moore

Ephrata Township