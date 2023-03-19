I was appalled to see the untruths perpetuated in the March 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter written by Tom O’Brien, chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee (“County GOP touts unqualified candidate”). O’Brien’s attacks on Christina Parsons are demonstrably false.

Parsons is an experienced, qualified attorney who would serve Lancaster County and its citizens admirably as an elected judge. She has practiced law since 2006, in a variety of roles, and for the last 13 years she has served as a quasi-judicial officer for the court on which she is seeking a seat.

That means she sat at the bench in our courthouse making the same types of decisions judges do — decisions about the most vulnerable children in our community. This is the same sort of courtroom experience some other judges have had when elected to the bench.

In fact, her academic credentials and experience far exceed those of some candidates the Democratic Party has previously put forward. She is eminently qualified to serve and she has my vote.

So one must ask why the letter writer would criticize Parsons when the Democrats have supported male candidates for judge with less relevant experience?

One should also ask why the leadership of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee has embraced the candidacy of Judge Karen Maisano, including circulating petitions for her, when she so recently sought the endorsement of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County but was rejected by a sizable number of that group’s members?

Perhaps it’s because Parsons is a qualified, conservative woman.

Paul Mummau

Elizabethtown