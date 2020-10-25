Recently someone asked me why a certain bumper sticker clung to my bumper. After a moment of thought, I answered that the most important reason is that life is valuable and gifted by God, not to be taken by man; the second reason is that Jerusalem is to be honored (Psalms 122) and that those who love Jerusalem will be honored.

I am concerned that some Christian voters may not be able to rely on their consciences (1 Timothy 4:1-2) and I grieve. The Word says that God has put his law in our hearts (Hebrews 10:16, 1 Kings 8:58).

Compare the principles in the Word with the platforms of each party, please, before you vote. Then vote for what you value!

Lisa Buckwalter

Manheim Township