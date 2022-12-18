I wish to rebut the condemnation of Christians contained in a letter to the editor in the Dec. 11 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“On extremism by some Christians”). The letter writer noted that he was so saddened by the acts of some Christians. But we, as Christians, have the right to try to bring people into God’s world, which he created.

The letter writer wrote: “I’m an atheist. I don’t go around telling Christians how to live their lives.” He also wrote, of Christians: “Their faith is supposedly based off of love and acceptance, but their actions are anything but love and acceptance.”

How can this be true when we support Water Street Mission, Shriners Hospitals for Children and many other missions? Churches have benevolence funds to support people in need. What do atheists support?

The letter writer challenged “Christian extremists” to “take a hard look in the mirror and decide if you’re living how Christ would want you to.” The writer must know about Christ, or he wouldn’t have mentioned his name.

Perhaps the letter writer can borrow a Bible and read about how he was created, along with all of God’s creation, including the sun, moon, stars, food.

The letter writer’s claim that Christians today are different from Christians in the past is wrong, in my view. God’s word is the same today as in the past and we as Christians are trying to fulfill God’s word. American currency bears the words: “In God we trust.” My advice to the letter writer: You better pay everything by check!

Clayton Frackman

West Lampeter Township