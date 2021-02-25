Kudos to U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and the six other Republican senators who did their jobs and voted to convict former President Donald Trump.

Sen. Toomey, your vote was courageous, especially given that some in your party want to punish you for showing integrity. In my view, the only message they are sending is that the Republican Party is only interested in worshipping one man — superseding the oath to defend the Constitution. The party seemingly has no honor or integrity.

Of course, one letter in LNP | LancasterOnline (“Toomey’s vote was disgraceful,” Feb. 16) came from a condescending Christian who offered to pray for the senator’s soul. Another letter writer (“Grateful for former President Trump,” Feb. 14) said that “liberals, socialists and LGBTQ forces” are “godless.”

Imagine condemning a person, in the name of God, for properly doing his job with honor. It was the 43 other Republicans — who know Trump is guilty — who have no backbone. Sen. Mitch McConnell said Trump is guilty yet, seemingly to avoid political backlash, voted to acquit.

Here is something for radical Christians to think about. Jesus was not white; he was a socialist and he was a liberal. His liberalism got him executed. Socialists, liberals and LGBTQ people are not godless.

Radical Christians seemingly don’t want religious freedom. I believe they want theirs to be the only religion. So, before you speak for God, ask yourself if God would respect those seven Americans who listened to the facts and came to an honest conclusion. Or if he would respect the 43 who, in the face of overwhelming evidence, lied and paid homage to one man.

Christine Macready

West Hempfield Township