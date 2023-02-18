There have been several letters recently criticizing some Christians for their positions on various subjects. Making a moral stand has been mentioned. While morals are a good thing, they are not absolute. Susie’s moral standards may not be the same as Rosie’s. Jimmy’s may not be the same as Billy’s.

I believe that Christians should rely on the Bible. Therein is God’s word. If we know what God believes and subscribe to it, we will be on a more secure ground.

“You shall not sleep with a male as one sleeps with a female; it is an abomination” (Leviticus 18:22).

“And likewise the men, too, abandoned natural relations with women and burned in their desire toward one another, males with males committing shameful acts and receiving in their own persons the due penalty of their error” (Romans 1:27).

“Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor those habitually drunk, nor verbal abusers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God” (I Corinthians 6:9-10).

You can’t force someone to believe the word of God; it is an individual choice. We are to hate the sin, but love the sinner, since all have sinned. We should love everyone and, as the opportunity presents itself, share the Gospel with them. It is their choice to receive it or not.

George Clineff

Manheim Township