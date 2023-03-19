This is a response to the letter “Religious persecution happening in US” in the March 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

As a professing Christian and retired pastor, I do not deny that those who believe in Jesus Christ and try to follow his teachings are subject to persecution in this country. In fact, the New Testament Scriptures make it clear that followers of Jesus can expect to be persecuted.

Jesus himself said, “Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5:10).

However, Christians are not the only ones being persecuted. Jews, Muslims, people of color and LGBTQ individuals have been and continue to be persecuted in the United States, and many of them have been murdered because of their religious beliefs, race or sexual identity and preferences.

Sometimes the people persecuting the above-mentioned groups call themselves Christians. How sad and how ironic!

Sandra Knaub

Warwick Township