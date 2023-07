This is in response to the June 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Don’t push your religion on others.”

Christians do not make the rules. What we live by is given to us by God. We, and the area we live in, were created by him.

As Christians we know that he wants what is best for our lives. He only gives us standards that make our lives good and happy. We will never go wrong by following the standards that God has given us.

Don Geib

East Donegal Township