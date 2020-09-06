To 2020 voters: It is time for Democrats to wake up and put the hate out of their hearts and put the love of God in their hearts instead. If we lose President Donald J. Trump as our leader, we may lose our freedom of speech, and we may lose America. This is the most important election America ever had.

Trump is not a politician, but a great American citizen with common sense. We need to give Trump another four years of leadership because, in my view, he is the best leader that the world has ever had. If you can’t vote for Trump, don’t vote at all — pack up your suitcases and leave America because you are in bed with the devil.

I would like voters to read in the Living Bible before the Nov. 3 election the first 12 verses of Proverbs; the first and second chapters of Timothy; James 1-26; and Romans 13. We don’t want Democrats in leadership. They are in favor of abortion and gay marriage. What Christian would vote for a Democrat? I am asking everybody to share this letter with everybody you rub elbows with every day. Wake up: A wise man changes his mind; a fool never does. By the love of God.

Victor Dohner

West Donegal Township