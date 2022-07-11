After reading the article “Group protests at Pride” in the June 24 LNP | LancasterOnline, about the protesters at the Lititz Pride Festival, I felt compelled to write this letter.

Apparently, the protest was organized by a “Christian” nationalist pastor — the same pastor responsible for scheduling a meeting at the Tied House in Lititz. (The meeting was later moved to a different site.)

I put “Christian” in quotation marks because I believe that it is impossible to use the modifier “Christian” before nationalist. One can be either a Christian or a nationalist, but not both.

Patriots love their country, but nationalists, by definition, put country above all. A Christian, of course, must put God above all.

A nationalist espouses hate for those who do not subscribe to their narrow views of how the nation should be run, but a Christian is instructed to reflect God’s love.

A nationalist wishes to judge people whom they view as inferior; a Christian knows that only God can judge.

Nationalists seek power, deride their enemies and have an attitude of arrogance. Their insecurity makes them try to build themselves up by tearing others down. Christians seek submission before God, love their enemies and value meekness and equanimity.

So-called “Christian” nationalists use the word “Christian” in what I view as a misguided attempt to paint their cause with the aura of respectability. Their cause, however, is not respectable.

A co-owner of Tied House, when asked why he initially allowed this group to schedule a meeting at his restaurant, extolled the virtues of discussion. A discussion requires two valid points of view. “Christian” nationalism is not one.

Laurel Hess

Warwick Township