If you were satisfied with the way things were before the COVID-19 pandemic and George Floyd’s death, and long to return to that life, it is likely that you are white, live fairly comfortably and claim to be Christian. It is also likely that you care more for your life and well-being and the lives of the unborn than you do about bringing comfort to displaced immigrants and those who are homeless, poor, sick and disenfranchised — whether they be people of color, LGBTQ individuals or those with different nationalities, religious beliefs or customs.

We choose our priorities and God ultimately judges our choices. But Jesus instructing us to die to ourselves and minister to those who are homeless, poor, sick and downtrodden determines the priorities of all who claim to be Christian.

If Jesus saw us living comfortably today, oblivious to and — wittingly or unwittingly — contributing to the many problems and attitudes that have caused the current climate of divisiveness and unrest, would it be written of him now as then that, “Jesus wept”?

David E. Hess

Manheim Township