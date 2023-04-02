I just read Greg Carey’s column “Local institutions embrace Christian nationalism” in the March 26 Perspective section of Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline and was struck by his reporting about the “ReAwaken America Tour” speaker who anticipates that an “angel of death” will strike Democrats dead and transfer their wealth to “Christians.”

I am neither a biblical scholar nor a theologian, but I feel compelled to put quotes around “Christians” as a descriptor of persons who apparently do not account for Matthew 22:36-40, which includes Christ’s commandment to “love your neighbor as yourself.” It is a long way from those words to striking your neighbors dead and taking their money.

Michael A. Roman

Manheim Township