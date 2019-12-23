There is frequently support for the Trump administration by Christian writers claiming God has placed him in this position and, therefore, we must support him (for example: “Not for us to question God,” Dec. 14 letter).
As a fellow believer, I offer this rebuttal. God and government are not synonymous. Throughout Scripture there are examples of those who defied corrupt government systems. A few examples of the resisters: Shiphrah and Puah (Exodus 1:15); Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego (Daniel 3); the Magi (Matthew 2); Jesus’ Apostles (Acts 4, Acts 16). There are more — including Jesus.
God’s call for justice and caring for the poor, widows and strangers is clear: Micah 6:8. Isaiah 1:17. Amos 5:21-24. And the words of Christ in Matthew 25 should give us pause. There are more.
The actions and words of this administration have been cruel, bullying and inflammatory. Spend some time listening to the president’s barbarous rhetoric.
As a believer, I will say one positive of this administration: I’ve been shaken from my comfort, privilege and complacency by the cruel, blasphemous words and actions of this administration. Those of us who claim Jesus as Lord and Savior are to “love God and love our neighbor” first and foremost. Time to get busy! May the spirit fruit be evidenced in us today.
Carol Wenger
East Earl Township