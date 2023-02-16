The Feb. 3 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Only one factor regarding end times” dismisses the threat of climate change and states, “In my view, there is only one factor in the end of our time on Earth, and that is Jesus Christ.”

The letter writer calls those concerned about climate change “worrywarts.”

Since biblical times, some Christians have been predicting that the world would soon end. But none of us knows when the end will come. Given this fact, it seems wise to take good care of the world we live in and to listen to scientists who warn us that we are not doing enough to fight climate change.

This is especially true for Christians, who are called to be stewards of the Earth.

Calling proponents of climate action uncharitable names is probably not behavior that Jesus supports. But working to prevent climate change is charity at its best — first for God’s creation, and then for neighbors near and far who will be severely affected by the devastation climate change brings. Jesus would surely approve of that work.

Pamela Mast Stoner

Elizabethtown