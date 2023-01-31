On Dec. 28, LNP | LancasterOnline published my letter titled “Growing animosity toward evangelicals.” Since then, LNP | LancasterOnline has printed at least six responses to my letter. Most of the comments and critiques have been uncharitable and condescending.

That said, I believe that Christian persecution is growing in North America. Just ask former U.S. Postal Service worker Gerald E. Groff of Quarryville (“High court takes local religion case,” Jan. 14 LNP | LancasterOnline). He was seemingly forced to choose between his job and his deeply held religious beliefs. No one should be discriminated against because of their religion. Employees and business owners should not have to violate their faith in the workplace.

Sadly, the persecution of Christians is often denied, downplayed, overlooked or justified. Some people seem to believe that Christians deserve to be harassed, vilified or punished for adhering to their religious views.

Since May 2022, more than 120 U.S. Christian pregnancy centers, organizations and churches have been vandalized, desecrated or fire-bombed, according to the Family Research Council. Obviously, Christianophobia is a very serious problem in 21st-century America. The hateful bumper sticker “So many Christians, so few lions” is just one example of anti-Christian bigotry. No one would dare to drive a vehicle with an anti-Muslim or anti-Jewish message on their bumper.

According to the United Nations, Christianophobia has increased worldwide. Open Doors and the Pew Research Center both reported that Christianity is the world’s most persecuted religion. In 2021, there were more than 500 documented cases of hate crimes against Christians in Europe. These incidents included vandalism, arson, physical assaults and at least four murders.

It’s time for Americans to stand up and fight religious persecution in our nation. If we don’t, I believe the persecution will only get worse.

JoAnn L. Fuir

Millcreek Township, Lebanon County