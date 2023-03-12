In my estimation, the letter “Religious persecution happening in US” in the March 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline is full of gross hyperbole and nebulous accusations, lacks even a modicum of subtlety and seems to expose the writer’s own Christian persecution complex.

A force that I believe is a far greater threat to religious freedom in the U.S. is Christian nationalism — often spearheaded by hidebound, paleoconservative Republican state legislatures and governors and gleefully abetted by loyal Christian zealots who join in their unholy crusades.

Their “persecution” includes “hostility, ill-treatment, verbal abuse, discrimination” and more. Their hostility seems inexhaustible. They are waging a callous assault against reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights, etc., while loudly proclaiming their love and devotion to freedom and liberty.

I’ll not despair, but I’m reminded of lines from astrophysicist Carl Sagan’s 1996 book, “The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark”:

— “Whenever our ethnic or national prejudices are aroused, in times of scarcity, during challenges to national self-esteem or nerve, when we agonize about our diminished cosmic place and purpose, or when fanaticism is building up around us — then, habits of thought familiar from ages past reach for the controls.”

— “The candle flame gutters. Its little pool of light trembles. Darkness gathers. The demons begin to stir.”

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster