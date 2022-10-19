This letter is a response to the Oct. 12 letter “Programmed to follow pied piper.”

Faith. Family. Freedom. Three simple words with which people of a radical right-leaning political ideology seemingly think they can claim dominance.

The radical right-wing fascists who I believe have subverted democracy at every turn seek to corrupt these three values, which reside at the very core of what America essentially stands for.

My Christian faith welcomes and affirms all, loves and encourages, and does not judge. My family — my wife (yes, we are an LGBTQ family) and my four children — are free to explore and come to their own conclusions about their identity. And come to their own conclusions about our freedom to live, work and marry in this country — free from those who I view as close-minded anti-Christians who smear the name of Jesus with every hateful syllable that flows from their mouths.

God bless America and, please, those who truly follow the footsteps of Christ should speak out. Faith, family and freedom depend on it.

Sara Ulrich-Kasapidis

Manheim