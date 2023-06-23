It is now quite clear that America has abandoned the Christian foundation that has brought our nation to unparalleled greatness. Our roots are entrenched in the Bible.

The prophet Amos wrote this: “I will bring famine to this land, not of bread and water, but of hearing the Word of the Lord” (Amos 8:11). America is currently living in this famine.

Apostasy has taken over, leaving in its wake spiritual blindness and departure of the Christian faith. The church of Jesus Christ has entered into a backslidden and lukewarm age — one that is neither hot nor cold and one that the Lord has promised will spew out of his mouth. The preservative salt has lost its savor. Some have deserted the Christian faith and opened themselves to deceitful spirits and doctrines of demons.

God still yearns to heal our beloved land. My concern is that America's ears have become too dull to hear his voice and our eyes will no longer be able to see the light. He is our only hope.

Homer Snavely

Cleona