Christianity is losing ground in the United States. A 2021 Pew Research Center poll found that self-identified Christians make up 63% of the U.S. population, down from 75% a decade ago.

The fiery pushback to these facts from members of what some dub the “American Christian Taliban” has become apparent in recent years. Some extremist Christians are now strategizing ways to more aggressively force their religion on everyone.

In Lancaster County, we’ve seen Christian nationalist pastors lead discussions about why they think government officials should have to pass religious litmus tests. Extremist Christians are reading Bible verses at school board meetings and staging events to counter the lack of official Christian practice in public schools.

An organizer of a series of these local events posted this on Instagram recently: “It is time!! Time to take back the public schools and flood the halls with the Holy Spirit. For many, most of a teenagers (sic) life and influence comes within a public school, and the enemy has been trying to create an environment within public schools that is totally dismissive to Jesus. It’s time to stand up, it’s time for Jesus to be in the public schools, it’s time for prayer to be in the public schools, it’s time for REVIVAL in the public schools!!”

Uh, no. Send your kid to a Christian school if you want them to get a Christian education.

Personally, I am kind of excited that this brand of Christianity is helping to turn more people off from the harmful effects of religion. More people are waking up thanks to these zealots, and we are seemingly getting closer to John Lennon’s dream of no religion and “all the people living life in peace.”

James Senft

Lititz