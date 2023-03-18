As a baby boomer, I usually avoid today’s comedians because, in my opinion, they’re just not funny.

But I caved and started to watch Chris Rock’s Netflix special, “Selective Outrage.” I didn’t watch much past the part about Elon Musk, which I found appalling — and I can handle a lot. What I can’t handle is too much of the vulgar language, and in Rock’s case it was way over the top.

Recently, I came across a YouTube video of Robin Williams on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson. It had me in stitches. Then there was more Carson, with guests Carol Burnett and Tim Conway.

I also think of the old Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder routines from their movies together. They were the real comedians.

I read more details about the slap that Will Smith gave Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards for bad-mouthing Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. I took Rock’s side, wondering how anyone could do that at such an occasion.

But now I’ve changed my position and support Will Smith. As the Brits might say, Chris Rock is an arse.

Jim Diehl

Cornwall, Lebanon County