When he wrote the following to George Washington in 1792, Alexander Hamilton foresaw talk of impeachment: “When a man is unprincipled in private life, desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper ... is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity — to join in the cry of danger to liberty — to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion — to flatter and fall in with all of the non sense of the zealots of the day — it may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.’ ”
In her Nov. 23 New York Times column, Maureen Dowd introduced many of us to some new words to describe the president. These included rodomont (a vain boaster), grobian (a buffoonish person), Sinon (one who misleads and betrays), froward (difficult to deal with or contrary) and chirocracy (a government that rules with a heavy hand).
The Wall Street Journal editorial board stated that “it may turn out that while Mr. Trump wanted a quid pro quo policy toward Ukraine, he was too inept to execute it.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham agreed that Trump and his administration appeared “incapable” of forming a quid pro quo. A number of his Republican colleagues agreed.
Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro offered that Trump “doesn’t have the requisite intent for anything. The man has the attention span of a gnat.”
On the other hand, though, former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry has offered that Trump is God’s chosen one.
You/we decide.
Terry W. Blue
Manor Township