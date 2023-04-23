“Choose love,” we hear. But which “love” should be chosen?

If one looks at the definitions of love, there are many types of love. But let’s look at just two of them.

First, there is the love of the world and worldly things, and this worldly love is very popular right now: Love yourself, love and accept all others — even if they are doing things that are not morally right. It’s popular right now. This type of love will lead followers to an eternity of torture.

But if you love God, you choose the love of God and what is morally and ethically right. Both the group that chooses love of those who are amoral and the theologian have chosen love of the world.

Stand by the love of God and godly things, because that love leads to an eternity of peace. Eternity is a much longer time than any of us will spend on Earth, so choose wisely.

J.L. Shultz

West Lampeter Township