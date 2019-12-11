In my town of Mountville, we have the fields of shame (aka Field of Screams), heretofore a seasonal blight that has infected the community with its celebration of darkness during the Halloween season (since 1993).
This year, December has a Friday the 13th, and this diabolical venue plans on getting into the holiday spirit with “a special creepy Christmas twist.”
What comes to my mind is a verse in the Bible, John 3:19, where Jesus reports to Nicodemus, “This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil.”
This Christmas, I invite you to join me in celebrating the light!
Dallas Wolgemuth
Mountville