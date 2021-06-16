Those who mean to keep people of color to a lower track are, in my view, fiercely determined to send them back, push them down and lock them up.

The hatred we see from white supremacists is incomprehensible to me. They agonize over skin color. Just skin. I think of my many friends with dark skin and bright, beautiful hearts. People who are much more intelligent than most of us. More creative, more talented, funnier, more faithful.

Black lives don’t just matter. Black lives are a blessing.

I invite anyone who doubts this to find some people of color and reach out a hand in friendship. Just try it. It will be OK. When those of us who are white exclude people of color from our circle, we rip ourselves off. When we welcome them, we are enriched.

Consider the sum total of contributions and perspectives that have been lost to this nation due to the suppression of people of color. The underlying sadness and shame pervade our lives until one day we wake up and say, “May God forgive us all.”

Frances Gouveia

Lancaster Township