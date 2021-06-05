The May 20 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline contained a short letter (“We should choose for ourselves”) from a reader who felt that individuals in America should each have the right to decide for themselves what actions they should take regarding masks and vaccines during the pandemic.

I agree, but only as long as those decisions affect only the person making them and no one else.

In my view, refusing to wear a mask in situations where people will be close together is selfish and dangerous, since it might facilitate the spread of the virus to others. There are times when the needs of the many override the wants of the few.

Mike Hudick

Rapho Township