Choices are what make a person who they are. In my view, it has nothing to do with what color your skin is, where you were born or how much money you were raised with. Some immigrants who came from nothing own things that make billions of dollars. Likewise, some men and women who were born with millions of dollars in trust funds have multiple alimony payments, no future and drug habits.

It is about our choices, people. Right now in Pennsylvania, we have some hard choices coming. We have the most important election in the history of the country and Christianity right around the corner.

We have a governor who has, in my view, shown he thinks he is above our state constitution and does not care about our rights.

We also have a communist movement that is seemingly sweeping through our youth, their schools and Congress.

So, what are the choices? Simply put, President Donald Trump or Karl Marx. Constitutional republic or socialism. Constitutional rights or despotism.

When it comes to these choices, the answers to me are so simple that they slapped me in the face. Our country is based on working for what you have, earning what you get and being responsible for you and yours. I do not blame anyone for my choices — good or bad, I live with them. I do not ask anyone to pay for me, to give me free health care or to take care of my rent. I do this all on my own, all by choice. Right vs. wrong.

Eric Zelt

Clay Township