Of course one should have the choice to get vaccinated or not get vaccinated! But let us remember that choice also carries responsibility. A hospital has the responsibility to protect its patients. Individuals have the responsibility to not endanger others.

Do you want to be hospitalized where the employees can infect you because they chose not to protect themselves? If you get infected, who should be held responsible? You may have the right not to get vaccinated, but you also have the responsibility not to put others at risk!

Ken Bartlett

East Hempfield Township