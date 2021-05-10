Wake Up, Elizabethtown! We have an important choice to make in the upcoming election for the Elizabethtown Area school board.

We have the opportunity to choose thoughtful, hardworking, respectful, inclusive candidates who will help improve our school district and our community. Kristy Moore, Sarah Zahn and Jagger Gilleland are three open-minded, forward-thinking people who are committed to allowing our next generation to become the critical thinkers we will need. They support encouraging our young people to read varied perspectives from numerous sources, to discuss and form their own opinions based on facts.

They also support respecting all people; transparency; teaching honest history to learn from it; social-emotional instruction and support in schools and bolstering both the academic program as well as extracurricular activities in our schools.

In other words, they want to make us proud of our community and our schools!

On the other hand, we have candidates who appear to promote censoring books, undermining our democracy by discrediting fair elections, scorning our Constitution by disallowing free speech and posters, and seemingly dismissing those in the U.S. population who are not white.

The choice is clear. We can choose to have our schools be a place where critical thinking is valued and taught in a safe environment; all students are supported and protected; democracy is valued and the curriculum prepares our young people for the future. We can choose to have excellent schools and a respected, inclusive community by voting for Moore, Zahn and Gilleland for the school board.

Rebecca Hostetler

Elizabethtown