To paraphrase the 1985 movie “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome,” arguing leads to fighting and fighting leads to killing.
How much rage does it take to lead a child to take the life of another? That’s right, a child, because that is what he is. A 14-year-old child. Who was with two other individuals. What would lead a child to want to settle a dispute with a gun? Where did he develop a total disregard for life? From whom? What was the issue that this child felt only a gun could settle? Who is really to blame for taking the life of the victim? Regardless of the environment, upbringing or age, we as a society have to hold anyone accountable.
You take a life, you forfeit yours. No parole, no rehabilitation. Nothing but a prison for the rest of your life. Where did a 14-year-old child get a gun?
This stuff tears me up inside. Because I see little kids ages 9 through 12 running around the area of my place of work. No parent in sight. Just running around unsupervised. A few times I even ask them, “Where are your mom and dad?”
“At home,” they answer.
Is this how children become what they should not? They become a clone of instinct, not a member of society. When a child is on the street unsupervised, his or her parent is the street. They learn from the street. Tell me who you walk with, I’ll tell you who you are.
Miguel Flores
Lancaster