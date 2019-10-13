As parents, our goal is to raise happy and healthy children. A child’s overall health is impacted by both mind and body. While providing nutritious meals and encouraging exercise focuses on physical well-being, it’s also important not to overlook the critical importance of mental health, too.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 1 in 5 children in the United States suffers from a mental health disorder, yet only 21% of children receive the treatment they need. Many emotional struggles are unrecognized due to lack of awareness. And some children do not receive treatment due to family challenges accessing or affording care.
As we recognize Children’s Health Month in October, I encourage families to engage in open and honest conversations with their kids about mental health. If your child’s mood or behavior changes and seems out of the ordinary, it’s important not to discount these shifts as something every child goes through. Sudden mood and behavior adjustments, growing intensity of feelings, difficulty concentrating and/or sudden changes in appetite or weight can be signs of a mental health disorder. Recognizing these red flags and seeking help are keys to early intervention.
Mental health for our youth is a critical component of overall wellness. It’s also something we can all play a role in supporting.
Families in need of service should call 717-947-6535 or visit chistjosephchildrenshealth.org.
Dr. Thomas Foley
CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health Behavioral Health Center
Lancaster