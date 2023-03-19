Some recent alarming news items relative to our schools’ curricula have set me thinking.

Our children must be told that there are many religions, not just those of their home and neighborhood. This is not advocating for other religions, but such knowledge may even make one more comfortable in his or her own religion.

There are other political views than what you hear at home. These views may be wrong in your view, but our children must know that they exist.

Some science is open to evaluation. Our children should be able to hear both sides.

If we are going to raise a generation capable of dealing with the many problems that will arise in their lifetime, we must teach them with an open curriculum that teaches about all of our world, not just that portion that you personally are familiar with.

Open our children’s eyes and let them see and hear everything. They, I am sure, are smarter than you think and, given the chance, will make us all proud of them.

Brad Tinkham

Elizabethtown