Every child has the right to an education. That right is not being honored in Pennsylvania. The School District of Lancaster is underfunded by more than $4,500 per student.

This is not just a city school problem; it impacts 95% of districts in the commonwealth. Those affected by underfunded schools are disproportionately Black and Latino.

As a parent, I see what underfunding for the School District of Lancaster looks like. Wheatland Middle School has had fire events from an outdated heating system that desperately needs replacement. Class sizes approach or exceed 30 students. Students have to walk up to 2 miles to school (when they attend in person).

This situation doesn’t only impact students; it impacts every property owner in the district. Since the state doesn’t provide adequate funding, the local tax burden is increased.

The Public Interest Law Center and Education Law Center have filed suit on behalf of six school districts, School District of Lancaster included, asking for a court order to force our state Legislature to comply with the state constitution and ensure that all students receive access to a high-quality public education. This suit is expected to go to trial soon. Our Legislature doesn’t need to wait for a court order; it could adequately and equitably fund schools today.

As an LNP | LancasterOnline subscriber, I ask that our Lancaster newspaper continue to closely follow this story and educate the public about this critical issue. Our children deserve better.

Marianne Smith

Lancaster Township