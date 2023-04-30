I have only recently concluded that the behavior of parents, pastors and politicians who are busy banning books, Black history and human sexuality from our classrooms borders on child abuse.

Why? Because denying children the truth about those things radically reduces a child’s chance of becoming the empathetic, loving human being God meant us all to be.

The highly churched community of my childhood taught us that people of color were inferior and that LGBTQ+ people were perverted and sinful. College friends helped to open my eyes about these things, but left me longing for a world where everyone understood that we’re all created equal.

I long thought that the path to that better society lay through the graveyard, until we had buried the old bigotry. I now believe the only way to break the cycle of discrimination and abuse is to educate the young before they absorb that ugliness.

Children can handle the truth. The truth that old, white men invented white supremacy, and that the Christian church bought into it and blessed the dehumanization of Black people (through enslavement) for centuries.

Kids should know they have the right to work out their gender identity and sexual orientation themselves, and that the process begins as early as age 2.

If parents, pastors and politicians won’t help them with these things, then teachers, librarians and enlightened others must. We can end this child abuse if we tell children the truth — only truth (and love) will help them become the human beings they were meant to be.

Mark Kelley

Lancaster