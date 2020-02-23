I began driving for a ride-share company recently. I have enjoyed the experience; however, I have an area of concern in regard to young children.
There is a need for education about car seats and boosters. Only a few parents with toddlers have tried to ride without a car seat. I am unable to carry an extra car seat with me. I am working with the local police and other agencies to provide car seats and boosters, as well as to educate families.
There have been more riders who don’t have a booster seat for their 4- to 7-year-old children. I have received three donated seats to give away and purchased several new ones personally to give. They are lightweight, and it has been great to bless families in this way. I give them away so parents know how important it is to use them and that they should bring one with them when they ride with their children.
The Pennsylvania law states: “Children ages 8 until 18 must be restrained in all seating positions in a properly adjusted and fastened safety seat belt system. Children ages 4 until 8 must be securely fastened in a booster seat. Children under age 4 must be securely fastened in a child passenger restraint system.”
I am hoping more ride-share drivers take heed of these rules, as well. The terms of service are mandatory and drivers can be deactivated for violations.
Stu Metzler
West Lampeter Township