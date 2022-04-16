“Let’s go, Brandon!”

You’ve heard it, and you know what it means. If you don’t know its meaning, look it up and be prepared to be shocked that such cloaked language has been used in a commercial for a U.S. Senate primary.

To top it off, it comes from a U.S. Military Academy graduate, Republican David McCormick, who, in my opinion, should know better.

But McCormick is not alone with this general kind of behavior in the Senate primary. Listen to Carla Sands or Mehmet Oz, both of whom are essentially disciples of former President Donald Trump.

Or listen to Republican gubernatorial candidates William McSwain, Lou Barletta and Doug Mastriano. They all learned well from their master.

Remember what Trump did to Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Jeb Bush and Carly Fiorina during the 2016 Republican presidential primary campaign? Then he expected their support after he humiliated them. Our Trumpian Pennsylvania candidates are doing the same thing by attacking each other in playground fashion. This is not political discourse, as some would claim, but childish behavior not worthy of the U.S. Senate or governor’s mansion.

In my view, the GOP lost its chance for sanity in 2016 by not turning to candidates such as Jon Huntsman Jr. or John Kasich. These men would have set a much different tone — one of dignity and humility.

The character Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird” would have referred to this kind of language we’re seeing now as “common” — not befitting of intelligence and decency. In other words, classless!

Of course, we live in a democracy, so the decision is up to us. Do we approve of such brutish behavior? I, for one, cannot in good conscience vote for those who break the moral lessons we teach our children.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster