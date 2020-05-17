As the country looks forward to reopening, one of the first new groups that will be thought of as essential workers are child care providers.

After all, how can we expect others to work if they don’t have someone to care for their children? This is not at all surprising to those of us who have had the pleasure of caring for our most precious group of people. But now everyone has finally realized that! But do people also realize that, in return for caring for children, caregivers deserve to be paid appropriately for their work?

Child care providers are, for the most part, among the lowest salaried workers in the United States. In addition, many work without appropriate benefits. While I realize that most parents cannot afford to pay what the people caring for their children deserve, there are other ways to solve this dilemma. In some cases, the employers of the parents can add to the caregivers’ salaries. If that is not possible, then I believe the government must step in. It is not too soon to start this much-needed subsidy.

Why should child care providers put their lives and their families at risk to care for other people’s children and do so at extremely low salaries and frequently without appropriate benefits?

Rhea Starr

West Hempfield Township