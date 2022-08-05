What is Ephrata National Bank on Lititz Pike in Manheim Township worried about? I drove past the bank on a Tuesday afternoon at about 2 p.m. There were no cars in the parking lot and no cars in the drive-thru line.

Its lobby hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Its drive-thru hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

I believe the bank might get even more business if Chick-fil-A moves in next door.

Karen Cronauer

Manheim Township