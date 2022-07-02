My family loves Hoss’s Steak & Sea restaurant. When the Lititz Pike location closed, we were extremely saddened, as there are no other locations near our house.

As a Chick-fil-A superfan, when I first heard about the idea of a new Chick-fil-A near my house, I was ecstatic. However, I didn’t realize the potential negatives of opening a new Chick-fil-A at the desired location in Manheim Township.

But I believe the company has come up with helpful solutions. The proposed three-lane drive-thru would help to reduce the amount of traffic by a significant amount, and cars would not have to spill into the road like they do at the Belmont location. The proposed drive-thru at the Lititz Pike location could hold 75 cars at once, which means a lot less traffic.

The amount of traffic Chick-fil-A generates should not be considered to be a negative; it means the restaurant is doing well, and it should be allowed to expand to give more people the opportunity to enjoy its food.

I hope the Lititz Pike proposal ultimately becomes a reality, as Chick-fil-A is one of the best fast-food restaurants around!

Gregory Kensey

Grade 9

Manheim Township