Some chemicals that are found in everyday household items can pose a threat to our health, especially when they leach out of items and contaminate our waterways or food.

One common class of chemicals, known as PFAS, is used in a variety of products, including outdoor clothing, furniture, rugs, food packaging and nonstick pans. Exposure to these perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances has been linked to a variety of severe health problems, including suppressed immune systems, birth defects, developmental problems and even cancer.

But it is not just the products themselves that expose us to PFAS — it’s the factories that make them, as well. The mass disposal of these chemicals can lead to contamination of our waterways, which puts our drinking water at risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found these chemicals in the bodies of nearly every American tested.

We need to reduce the risks to our health by preventing more PFAS from building up in our bodies and environment.

Many states across the country are banning and cleaning up these “forever chemicals.” As we work to make Pennsylvania also do this, we urge the U.S. Senate to follow the U.S. House’s lead and pass the PFAS Action Act, which would limit PFAS discharged to waterways and place a moratorium on new PFAS chemicals. Please contact your legislators.

Restricting the use of PFAS today is a critical step in minimizing public health damage and ensuring future generations have a chance at a healthier world.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township