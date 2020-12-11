If you see Facebook posts or tweets claiming the U.S. Supreme Court has accepted a Texas case seeking to block Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia from voting in the Electoral College, don’t believe it, especially if President Donald Trump is the source.

The fact-checking website politifact.com offers a succinct and accurate assessment of the case. These are excerpts as of Thursday morning:

“Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued four states that went for President-elect Joe Biden on grounds their election procedures violated the law, and he’s asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block those states from voting in the Electoral College.

“Legal experts have characterized the lawsuit as a long shot — the court has yet to take up any election disputes. And on Dec. 8, the Supreme Court rejected an effort led by a Republican congressman to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Biden’s victory there.

“But on Facebook, the high court has agreed to hear the Texas case against states including Pennsylvania.

“ ‘JUST IN,’ one Facebook post said. ‘The Supreme has decided to take up the Texas case. Let’s give Texas a YEEHAW!’

“This post was flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. ...

“We rate this Facebook post False.”

Such falsehoods, in my view, stir up Trump’s more violently inclined supporters and raise false hopes. Election officials are being threatened across the country. I fear that when the Trumpists can no longer avoid the truth, someone might get hurt. I pray that all of Pennsylvania’s Republican legislators and members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, will publicly acknowledge Biden’s victory and help defuse the tension.

Mark Kelley

Lancaster