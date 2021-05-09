After reading the April 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Candidates push false claims,” I had two immediate reactions.

First, I thought the Page A1 juxtaposition of The Philadelphia Inquirer article “Police forces struggling to fill ranks” was appropriate. And second, I believe that LNP | LancasterOnline was again (this time in a news story) forgetting that, in the United States, voters are absolutely sovereign.

On Jan. 13, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board, in strong terms, called in an editorial (“Disgrace”) for Congressman Lloyd Smucker to resign, mainly over the actions he took due to his concerns over alleged irregularities in last year’s presidential election.

In a Feb. 19 letter to the editor (“Trump, Smucker well-supported here”), I pointed out that Smucker is extremely popular in the county, and that, in my view, elections are the best method to confirm this, or to force a “resignation.”

Now, LNP | LancasterOnline in a so-called “news” story is once again seemingly forgetting this simple fact. I don’t know the Lindemuths, but I know a cheap hit piece when I see it. I’m positive that the Lindemuths — like myself — are desperately afraid of what America is becoming. They had the courage to act when most Americans seem satiated by their iPhones — cluelessly missing what the elites are doing to our great country.

This is why the Inquirer’s police article was perfectly placed on A1. Maybe the retiring policemen and potential recruits see this, too.

As is usual in our great county, an outgoing Elizabethtown Area school board member said it best in the story about the Lindemuths: Vote. The sovereign voters will determine who is on the school board — exactly as they should.

Tom Tillett

West Hempfield Township