Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall, who died last Tuesday, was an early proponent of bringing the Rocky Springs Carousel to Lancaster city.

In 1999, he formed a fundraising group known as the Friends of the Rocky Springs Carousel (predecessor of the Rocky Springs Carousel Association). It was this group that signed the lease-purchase agreement that resulted in the carousel going from Dollywood in Tennessee to Lancaster in October 1999.

Smithgall had memories of this carousel that went back to his early childhood, when it was in Rocky Springs Park. “I had my first ride on the carousel when I was age 5 or 6,” he once said, “and it was crowded every time I went on it.”

Smithgall referred to the Rocky Springs Carousel as a museum of Lancaster’s memories. It would improve city spirit, he believed, as well as help to revitalize Lancaster Square in the second block of North Queen Street. He believed that the carousel might draw local residents, as well as tourists, to downtown Lancaster.

Smithgall had a “can-do” spirit as mayor that inspired others with his vision of a thriving downtown. That vision has been realized, even though his plan for the carousel to be located in Lancaster’s downtown was not.

It is my hope that Smithgall’s “can-do” spirit will continue and that the Rocky Springs Carousel can be returned to operation for the enjoyment of today’s children.

Eileen Gregg

Lancaster