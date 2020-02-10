There was a time when faith-based charity was the only safety net in this country. Our ancestors realized it wasn’t sustainable. They recognized the inequity built into that system and enacted government policies to do their best to fix it.
It is indeed admirable that LCBC was able to raise a significant amount of money ($35 per person if all 17,000 contributed) that impacted so many people’s lives. And working together for the collective good is indeed a value I can get behind.
However, it is not “for another day” (“Helping hand,” Jan. 27 editorial) to question what those who take this type of action are doing to limit the number of individuals who are saddled with medical debt in the first place.
To do that requires researching health care policies that state and federal legislators make and advocate for policies that limit or stop crushing medical debt and increased cost in pharmaceuticals.
This type of charity is easy — people can give a small amount, congratulate themselves and move on. Yes, it is commendable. However, the hard work is in fixing the systemic problem. I challenge this congregation to bring in speakers to provide educational presentations about the health care industry and solutions — including an expansive outline of what the Affordable Care Act is and what it isn’t; what proponents of “Medicare for All” are actually recommending; and the variations on those solutions.
Amy Ruffo
Lancaster